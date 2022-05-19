Chrysler patented the design of its Airflow concept with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. While it's unclear if the concept itself is a thinly veiled look at the automaker's first electric car, the patent suggests it might be more than just a concept. Chrysler has committed to launching three EVs by 2028 with one of them being a mid-size crossover SUV.

The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) took delivery of its electric fire truck. It's the first electric fire truck put into service in the U.S. The truck will be deployed at LAFD Station 82 in Hollywood, which held a ceremony for it on May 14.

The 2023 BMW XM leaked on Instagram. The production model of the crossover SUV was spotted wearing only some shipping protection at an airport. The styling is just as overwrought as the concept, with massive kidney grilles, huge wheels, and punched-out fenders. Expect a debut later this year.

