A redesigned Mini Countryman is due next year as a 2024 model. It's one of three crossovers Mini has in the works, and we've got fresh spy shots of a prototype.

Toyota has listened to fans and decided to offer a manual transmission on its Supra. Available from the 2023 model year, the transmission has been tailor-made for the Supra, though only for the sports car's 6-cylinder engine.

A Dodge Hornet is set for reveal this summer. Few details have been released, though we know it will be a compact vehicle with a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Rumors point to it being a version of the Alfa Romeo Tonale crossover.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2024 Mini Countryman spy shots: ICE and electric power on the menu

2023 Toyota Supra arrives with manual transmission

Compact Dodge Hornet plug-in hybrid coming this summer

Test drive: 2022 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit Reserve climbs to luxurious heights

2023 Porsche 911 Sport Classic honors the past as it defies convention

2023 Polestar 2 gets improved range, fresh colors and wheels

Project Thunderball: Revived Wiesmann reveals electric roadster

Newer Toyota and Lexus hybrids recalled for stability control issue

Coachbuilder prepares Land Rover Defender convertible

Saudi Arabia agrees to buy up to 100,000 Lucid EVs