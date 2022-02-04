General Motors has discontinued the Chevrolet LS7 crate motor, according to a recent report from Road & Track.

Part of Chevrolet's prolific series of Gen III small-block V-8 engines, the naturally aspirated LS7 displaces 7.0 liters (or 427 cubic inches) and produces 505 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque in stock trim. It featured in halo products like the C6 Corvette Z06 and fifth-generation Camaro's Z/28 flagship, and continued in production as a crate engine after the discontinuation of those models.

Last month, a Reddit user noticed that both the LS7 and the upgraded LS427/570 version, which boosted output to 570 hp and 549 lb-ft of torque and added a wet-sump oiling system, had been marked as discontinued on the Chevrolet Performance website. A Chevy spokesperson told Road & Track via email that the automaker plans to fulfill all current orders until inventory has been depleted.

Chevrolet Performance LS7 crate engine

GM first discussed phasing out the original LS7 in June 2020, Road & Track noted. But it was assumed that the new LS427/570 version would stay in production as its replacement. GM has been slowly phasing out its Gen III LS crate engines since 2019 to make room for crate versions of the newer Gen IV LS and Gen V LT-series small blocks, Muscle Cars & Trucks noted.

Chevy also recently discontinued the LT5 crate engine—the most powerful GM production engine—after just one year of availability. Featured in the C7 Corvette ZR1, the 6.2-liter supercharged LT5 produced 755 hp and 715 lb-ft of torque. Chevy didn't discuss why the LT5 was discontinued, or how many were sold.

Motor Authority has reached out to GM and we'll update this story when we hear back.