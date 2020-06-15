When it comes to the best performing V-8 engines, General Motors' LS7 is right up there with the likes of the 5.2-liter Voodoo from Ford and supercharged 6.2-liter Hellcat from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

The 7.0-liter, race-bred engine no longer features in any production models (it was last used in the fifth-generation Chevrolet Camaro Z/28), but you can still get one in crate form from Chevrolet Performance.

Chevy's aftermarket division has now launched an enhanced LS7 boasting even more power than torque, plus a wet-sump oiling system that makes installation of the engine easier than previous dry-sump examples.

Code-named the LS427/570 (part number 19420191), the crate engine is rated at 570 horsepower and 540 pound-feet of torque. That's up by 65 hp and 70 lb-ft over the previous LS7 crate engine. The bump in performance is due to a new high-lift camshaft with 0.591-inch intake/0.590-inch exhaust lift; 227-degree intake/242-degree exhaust duration; and a lobe separation angle of 116 degrees.

Chevrolet Performance LS7 crate engine

As for the oil system, it includes an aluminum oil pan and wet-sump oil pump that eliminates the need to install a separate oil tank, oil lines and other parts that the dry-sump engine requires.

Other new elements added to the LS427/570 include unique valve springs, exhaust manifolds similar to the ones used on the Camaro Z/28, and CNC-ported cylinder heads featuring 2.2-inch titanium intake valves and 1.61-inch sodium-filled exhaust valves. Titanium is also used for the connecting rods, while the crankshaft is forged steel.

Note, the engine requires a specific controller (part no. 19420000) which is sold separately.

If you're looking for even more power—without the need for going the forced induction route—Mercury Marine has its own version of the LS7 boasting as much as 750 hp.