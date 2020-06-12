BMW's 5-Series has just undergone a mid-cycle update, and now Alpina has launched its own version of the updated mid-sizer.

Alpina's version is called the B5, and there's both sedan and wagon body styles to choose from. There's also a D5 option for buyers looking for the efficiency benefits of a diesel, but for outright performance the gasoline-sipping B5 is the way to go.

2021 BMW Alpina B5 Touring

Power in the B5 comes from BMW's familiar 4.4-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 which Alpina's tuners have dialed up to 613 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. The latter is available from just 2,000 rpm and helps shove the B5 sedan from 0-62 mph in 3.4 seconds. The B5 Touring wagon is slightly off the pace, with its 0-62 time coming in at 3.6 seconds. Top speed is capped at 205 mph in the sedan and 200 mph in the wagon.

Drive is to all four wheels via a reinforced version of the 5-Series' 8-speed automatic transmission, as well as a rear-biased version of BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system. To improve handling, a mechanical limited-slip differentiate can be fitted at the rear axle.

2021 BMW Alpina B5

The standard sport suspension also helps with the handling. This includes adjustable dampers and slightly more negative camber at the front axle. There's also speed-sensitive steering with rear-wheel steering. The standard wheels measure 20 inches across and house an Alpina braking system with rotors measuring more than 15 inches across at each hub.

Beyond the mechanical upgrades, you get all the signature Alpina styling cues as well as a cabin lined in top shelf trim options. These include Nappa leather, real wood spanning the dash, and a custom instrument cluster. You also get a custom Alpina sports steering wheel.

2021 BMW Alpina B5

Alpina's cars are offered in the United States through BMW, though only the top-end B7 based on the 7-Series is currently available. A new XB7 based on the X7 is due to arrive later this year.

While the B5 isn't expected to reach these shores, BMW fans can look forward to an updated M5 which is expected to spawn a hardcore M5 CS variant this time around. Elsewhere, the B5 is currently available to order and is priced to start at 117,700 euros (approximately $133,000). Deliveries commence in October.