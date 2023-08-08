The original Mercedes-Benz G-Class stuck around for four decades and was given multiple updates over the years to keep it fresh. We're not sure how long Mercedes plans to keep the current G-Class on the shelf before giving it a redesign, but it looks like the automaker will at least give the vehicle periodic updates in similar fashion to its predecessor.

Camouflaged prototypes for an updated G-Class have been spotted testing again. We can spot revised fascias front and rear. The prototype is for the regular G-Class but the updated AMG G 63 is also out testing.

We're told the dash was also covered up, suggesting some changes inside as well. A key update inside should be the addition of Mercedes' MBUX infotainment system, which features in every current Mercedes bar the G-Class.

A bigger change is the elimination of the V-8 in the non-AMG versions of the G-Class, with an inline-6 and mild-hybrid combination though to serve as the replacement in the updated G-Class. A G500 V8 Final Edition was launched overseas in June. The G500 is badged as a G550 in the U.S. and Mercedes is yet to say whether the G550 will also swap the V-8 for the inline-6, but the move is likely.

A V-8 will remain in the AMG G 63, though it may also be teamed with a mild-hybrid system or even a plug-in hybrid system with this update. The V-8-based plug-in hybrid system already features in AMG's S 63 E Performance and GT 63 S E Performance 4-Door Coupe. It pairs the familiar twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 with an electric motor at the rear axle for a combined output in the vicinity of 800 hp.

The second-generation G-Class arrived in 2018 as a 2019 model. The updated version should debut late this year or early next, either as a 2024 or 2025 model. An electric EQG that will offer four motors is also out testing and is due around the same time.

Stay tuned for updates as development continues.