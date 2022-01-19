Lamborghini looks to be readying a new version of its Huracan, one capable of leaving the pavement behind.

Our spy shots show a high-riding Huracan that's also fitted with driving lights, roof racks, and a roof-mounted scoop. There's even a bull bar-like protective element at the front, designed to brush off any taller rocks the car might encounter at high speeds.

Most of these additions are only makeshift units. Should they reach production, expect them to be more refined and better integrated into the overall design.

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato concept Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato concept

Lamborghini is yet to confirm plans for a high-riding Huracan, but the automaker previewed just such a model in 2019 with the Sterrato concept. Like the tester shown here, the concept featured a higher ground clearance, underbody protection, roof racks, and driving lights. Interestingly, a trademark for the Sterrato name was filed by Lamborghini only last fall. It's Italian for “dirt.”

When might we see a potential Huracan Sterrato? Lamborghini plans to launch four models in 2022, and they will likely be based on the Huracan and Urus lines since the Aventador reached the end of the road last year with the Aventador LP 780-4 Ultimae (a successor has already been spotted testing). It's possible a Huracan Sterrato will be among the four new models.

More buyers are looking for supercars that they can drive throughout the year, as well as drive without fear of potholes doing major damage. It's why Porsche is also reading a high-riding 911, and we're sure others will be quick to jump on this trend, especially as supercar sales in emerging markets, where road conditions aren't always the best, continue to grow.