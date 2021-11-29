Lamborghini has filed for trademarks on the names "Huracán Sterrato" and "Huracán Tecnica," hinting at new variants of the V-10 supercar.

First spotted by Australian website Drive, the trademark applications were filed in Europe on October 28. Lamborghini has used both names before in recent years.

The Huracán Sterrato name was last used on a 2019 concept car that added some off-road flair to the Huracán, including a raised ride height, chunky tires, and underbody protection. Sterrato is the Italian world for "dirt," after all. A report from around the time of the concept's unveiling indicated Lamborghini was mulling a production version.

Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato concept

The Tecnica was previously used not on the Huracán, but on its predecessor, the Lamborghini Gallardo. The Gallardo Edizione Tecnica launched in 2012 as a special edition based on the Gallardo LP570-4. It added a fixed rear wing, carbon ceramic brakes and some contrasting bodywork to keep the Gallardo fresh as it neared replacement.

It's worth noting the automakers often trademark names—or renew trademarks on names used in the past—that they have no plans to use, sometimes to block other companies from using them. Still, with the Huracán nearing the end of its lifecycle, it's possible that Lamborghini will launch some runout specials.

Little is known about the Huracán successor, but it will likely have some degree of hybridization in keeping with Lamborghini's emissions-reduction plan. Lamborghini has already confirmed that its Aventador successor will have a plug-in hybrid powertrain built around a new V-12 engine. This will only be the third new V-12 in the company's history.