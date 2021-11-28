The Porsche 911 GT1 Straßenversion was the automaker's hypercar for the 1990s, filling the space between the 959 and the Carrera GT in the timeline. But being a homologation special, the car was also a barely civilized race car, so driving one isn't like driving a regular 911. DK Engineering put together this video owner's guide explaining the quirks.

The GT1 Straßenversion gets its name from the FIA GT1 class, which was ostensibly for modified production cars, but in reality featured full-on race cars that were then sold in limited numbers as road cars. To create the GT1, Porsche put 911 bodywork over an altered chassis from its successful 962 racer. Homologation rules called for 25 road cars, but only 21 were reportedly built.

Long before Tesla, the 911 featured a front compartment for luggage storage. In the GT1, though, most of the space is occupied by a fuel tank, taken from a 964-generation 911. The battery and washer bottle are located up front as well, much like an ordinary road car. A second small compartment is located in the rear of the car.

The entire back end also lifts up to access the engine; a special tool is used to unlock it. You can use the rear spoiler as a handle to pull the rear clamshell section open, and a pedal locks it in place.

Once everything is opened up, you'll find the GT1's mid-mounted 3.2-liter twin-turbocharged flat-6 engine, which produces 536 hp and takes 5W-40 oil, in case you were wondering. Porsche quoted 0-62 mph in 3.9 seconds for the road car, while GT1 Evo race cars reportedly topped 200 mph on Le Man's Mulsanne straight.

Like a standard 911, the ignition is located on the dashboard, but unlike other 911s, the GT1 has a massive air scoop running through the roof between the seats. So if you decide to get a GT1 to park alongside your McLaren F1 or Mercedes-Benz CLK GTR, watch your head when getting in.