Audi has a trio of concepts previewing the design language and technologies we can look forward to in the automaker's upcoming electric vehicles. The first of these is a sports car with a configurable wheelbase and hidden steering wheel.

Audi will soon launch on the Chinese market a twin to the Volkswagen ID.6 X electric crossover. Audi's version is called a Q5 E-Tron, and the first photos have surfaced on a Chinese government website.

BMW's electric X3 crossover sold overseas has come in for some updates. The updates match those introduced across the X3 lineup for the 2022 model year, and include tweaks to the exterior styling and a new dash modeled like the one in the latest 4-Series.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

