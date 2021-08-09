Alfa Romeo is close to launching the first of two new crossovers in the works. The first is a compact offering based on the Tonale concept unveiled in 2019, and we've just spied a prototype.

The Czech Republic's Praga now has a U.S. dealership for sale and service of its R1 race car. The company also developed a road-going version of the R1 a few years back, but only 68 examples were built so we don't expect this model to be available locally.

British coachbuilder Radford has been revived, and its first modern project is a retro sports car inspired by the Lotus Type 62. The sports car is also based on a modern Lotus, specifically the Evora.

2021 Chevy Traverse earns Top Safety Pick; 2021 GMC Acadia does not

Toyota trademarks Hybrid Max name, perhaps for a Tundra hybrid?

Towing with an EV: Are electric trailers the future?

Audi signs off on RS Q E-Tron hot-weather testing

Cheapest EV: 2022 Nissan Leaf price cut $4,170, could cost less than $21,000

2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Guard keeps you comfy...and protected

2022 Lexus UX: 39-mpg urban luxury crossover refresh doesn't include a charge port