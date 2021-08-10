Volkswagen's Arteon may not be a huge seller but the handsome hatchback plays an important role of serving as the brand's flagship. As a result, VW continues to update the Arteon to ensure it's brimming with the latest tech.

VW announced on Monday that the Arteon will enter the 2022 model year with a new 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 generating 300 hp and 296 lb-ft of torque. That's up on the 268 hp and 258 lb-ft generated by the current model.

A 7-speed dual-clutch transmission will also replace the current model's 8-speed automatic in the 2022 Arteon, and buyers will be able to continue choosing between front- or all-wheel drive.

Three grades, SE, SEL and SEL Premium, will be available, all of them including the sporty R-Line styling pack as standard. For 2022, the SE features a new 18-inch wheel design, as well as parking sensors and wireless charging for mobile devices. The SEL receives all-wheel drive as standard, and will be available with a new 20-inch wheel design in a dark graphite finish.

VW also said that most of its 2022 lineup will feature a digital instrument cluster as standard.

The latest updates come after 2021's mild facelift across the Arteon range. That facelift saw a hybrid powertrain, shooting brake body style, and 316-hp Arteon R grade added to the range, though none of these have been made available in the U.S.

The 2022 Arteon goes on sale later this year with a starting price of $41,190, including destination.

For more on the VW Arteon, read the in-depth reviews at The Car Connection.