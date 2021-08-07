It's almost the end of the road for the Acura NSX. Acura this week confirmed that the 2022 model year will be the last for the supercar, and to send it out the automaker will offer a more powerful NSX Type S.

Pagani Huayra BC Pacchetto Tempesta

Another supercar in the headlines this week was Pagani's Huayra BC. Pagani has a new performance upgrade for the Huayra BC aimed at improving the car's track performance.

Czinger 21C prototype sets 1:25:44 Laguna Seca Raceway lap time

If you're looking for ultimate performance, a California company by the name of Czinger looks to have the ticket. Czinger is currently testing prototypes for its 21C hypercar, and as part of the testing ran one of the cars around Laguna Seca Raceway faster than any production car to date.

2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing

When it comes to performance you can use every day, Cadillac has a real corker of a sport sedan on its hands in the form of the 2022 CT4-V Blackwing, and we tested it this week. On the track or around town, Cadillac’s last gas-powered compact sport sedan hits all the marks.

2022 Genesis GV70

Another vehicle we tested this week was the 2022 Genesis GV70. The small crossover looks superb, and we found it to offer all the luxury and performance most buyers will ever need, but without the premium price its rivals command.

Brabham BT63 GT2 concept

One vehicle we'd like to test is Brabham's latest addition to its expanding lineup. The car is a GT2 race car based on the Australian outfit's BT62 supercar, and it's set to go racing next year against GT2-spec versions of the Audi R8, KTM X-Bow, Lamborghini Huracan and Porsche 911.

Porsche 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25

Another vehicle we'd like to test is Porsche's 991-generation 911 GT2 RS Clubsport 25. The track-only sports car was built to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the founding of Porsche motorsport partner Manthey-Racing, and features numerous upgrades over the standard GT2 RS Clubsport.

Devel Sixteen prototype

And finally, Dubai-based Devel gave an update on its supposed 5,000-hp Sixteen hypercar. The company showed a prototype being tested, confirming that the project is still alive eight years after the reveal of the original concept.