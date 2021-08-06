We drove the 2022 Genesis GV70, the Devel Sixteen was spotted, and a plug-in hybrid Dodge is coming. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

We spent some time in the 2022 Genesis GV70, which is the automaker's new compact crossover SUV. Based on the G70 sedan, the GV70 combines a long list of standard features with its twin-turbo V-6 to deliver an overall value that just might put it in a class of its own.

We put the 2022 Cadillac CT4-V Blackwing through its paces on the road and track. The turbocharged sports sedan arrives to challenge the BMW M3 and it might just hit the mark with the kind of engaging experience that many automakers have abandoned.

A plug-in hybrid will join the Dodge lineup in 2022 according to the automaker's parent company, Stellantis. The automaker delivered no further details when the announcement was made during a presentation.

The 2021 New York auto show was cancelled two weeks ahead of opening day. The gathering has been rescheduled multiple times due to the coronavirus. Scrapping the show once again will push it back until the spring of 2022.

The Devel Sixteen hypercar isn't dead, yet. A prototype was undergoing track testing in July—with some details, including a lack of turbos, that leave us wondering how it's going to approach its claimed 5,000 hp.