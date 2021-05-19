A prototype for BMW's next-generation 7-Series has been spotted testing. The design should be much grander and more dynamic than the somewhat staid look of the current 7-Series, and this time there will also be a battery-electric option.

A new generation of the SL is coming this year, and this time AMG is handling the development. The car will introduce a new modular platform for sports cars that AMG will also use for its next GT, and will see a return to a soft-top roof for the SL line.

A prototype for Bugatti's Chiron-based Centodieci has been spotted testing at the Nürburgring, and we have some video footage. Bugatti will build just 10 examples and the first one will be delivered sometime in 2022.

