Subaru has a new version of its Outback on sale. It's called the Outback Wilderness, and while it was built to be better off-road, many of its changes make it better to drive on pavement as well. Find out more in our first drive review.

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has been making plenty of headlines of late due to the company's 007 Le Mans Hypercar racer, but it's also working on a new supercar for the road. The car is undergoing crash tests ahead of the start of production later in 2021, and we have some painful video footage of the test.

It's the end of the era as Mitsubishi has built its last batch of Pajero SUVs and will now retire the nameplate. The Pajero was sold here briefly as the Montero, and it's going out after a 40-year run.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

First drive review: 2022 Subaru Outback Wilderness is a better Outback in the city and the wild

Glickenhaus 004S edges closer to production with completion of first crash test

Mitsubishi Pajero's 40-year run ends with Final Edition

