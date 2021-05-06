There's a revival of historic British coachbuilder Harold Radford underway, with the new company simply known as Radford backed by 2009 Formula One world champion Jenson Button and television presenter and car builder Ant Anstead.

Button and Anstead are working with car designer Mark Stubbs and lawyer Roger Behle on the Radford revival, and on Wednesday they announced plans for a new sports car inspired by the Lotus Type 62 race car of the 1960s. Also involved in the project is Lotus Engineering, the engineering and consulting division of Lotus.

Just 62 examples of the Radford sports car will be built, likely based on a donor Lotus chassis. Given the proportions in the teaser shown in the above video, we're guessing the donor chassis will come from a Lotus Evora. The reveal will take place soon, the company said.

Designer Mark Stubbs (from left), TV personality Ant Anstead and F1 champ Jenson Button

Button naturally has been tasked with honing the car on the test track. Speaking of tracks, the Bondurant High Performance Driving School in Chandler, Arizona, was renamed in March the Radford Racing School in a deal reached with the driving school and racetrack's current owner, Stig Investments. At the time, Radford said the name change was part of the track's new association with the “liftstyle Radford brand.”

Don't be surprised if there will be some sort of driver development program at the Radford Racing School for future Radford owners.

The Radford name is likely to be unfamiliar with most readers in the United States. It was a coachbuilder established in the 1940s, with some of its first cars based on contemporary Bentleys and Rolls-Royces. The company also turned some Aston Martins into shooting brakes, including several DB5s, though it is probably best known for its modified Minis of the 1960s.