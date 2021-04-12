BMW has just launched a new generation of the M4 coupe (and M3 sedan) for 2021 but already a hotter version is out testing.

The M4 is currently available in base and Competition grades. The prototype in our latest spy shots is likely for a new CS grade, judging by some of the upgrades it features.

The front sports an extended lip spoiler which looks to have an adjustable element. It's joined by ducktail-style rear spoiler and what appears to be a revised rear diffuser. It also looks like the prototype has been fitted with carbon-ceramic brake rotors.

The previous M4 CS (shown below) featured additional carbon-fiber-reinforced body panels to shed weight, in combination with increased power. The 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6 in the base M4 delivers delivers 473 hp and 406 lb-ft of torque, and the same engine in the M4 Competition has 503 hp and 479 lb-ft. Expect that power figure to rise to around 530 hp in the new M4 CS.

2018 BMW M4 CS

With the latest M4 (and M3), BMW is also offering the option of all-wheel drive for the first time. It's the same M xDrive setup with driver-selectable rear-wheel drive that debuted in the 2018 M5. The setup relies on a transfer case to split torque between the front and rear axles. A rear differential then further splits torque between the rear wheels. It's likely this system will be standard on the M4 CS, together with an 8-speed automatic, though a rear-wheel-drive setup is still possible, given the car's more hardcore positioning.

Look for the new M4 CS to debut in 2022 as a 2023 model. Considering the M4 Competition is priced from about $75,000, the M4 CS will likely start well above the $80,000 mark.

And while it's yet to be confirmed, we may potentially see a new M4 CSL sitting in the same space as the previous M4 GTS. With any luck, this one will be closely related to the M4 GT3 race car currently in the works.

Before the M4 CS arrives, BMW will launch the battery-electric i4. A new 4-Series Gran Coupe and M4 Convertible are also coming up shortly. All three are expected on sale as 2022 models.