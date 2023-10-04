Volvo next year will start deliveries of an electric subcompact crossover. It goes by the name EX30, and it's set to be the smallest and most affordable model in Volvo's lineup. It will also be the quickest-accelerating Volvo in the automaker's history, as the range-topping powertrain will deliver 0-60 mph acceleration times as low as 3.4 seconds.

Ferrari is out testing prototypes for what's thought to be the successor to the LaFerrari, and one of them has been caught on video while lapping Ferrari's Fiorano test track. The new car appears to sit lower and wider than the LaFerrari, and there are rumors it may feature a V-6 as the internal-combustion component of its hybrid powertrain.

Honda's Passport has been updated, including the TrailSport version which can now claim some genuine off-road capability. The TrailSport has received revised suspension and all-terrain tires, though its ride height still matches the standard Passport's 8.1 inches.

