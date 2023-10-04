The Honda Passport midsize SUV enters the 2024 model year with a handful of updates, some of them found on the rugged Passport TrailSport grade that was added for 2022.

The TrailSport grade doesn't offer any genuine off-road upgrades at present, but the 2024 model changes that thanks to a suspension tuned for off-roading and the addition of all-terrain tires.

The suspension includes tweaks to the spring rates, damper valves, and stabilizer bars to improve wheel articulation and ride quality on rough surfaces, Honda said. The new General Grabber A/Tx all-terrain tires are wrapped around the TrailSport's standard 18-inch wheels. There's no increase to the ride height, which matches the standard Passport's 8.1 inches.

For buyers looking for further enhanced off-road capability, additional underbody protection is available via Genuine Honda Accessories. An HPD styling pack is also available from the accessories department.

2024 Honda Passport TrailSport

The changes to the TrailSport also include the new color option Diffused Sky Blue, which is exclusive to the grade. Inside, it keeps the orange accent stitching, as well as the all-weather mats that can be hosed off for easy cleaning.

All 2024 Passports feature a larger center console with an armrest and larger storage bin beneath. The storage tray ahead of the shifter has also been made larger.

A final change for 2024 is the addition of a Black Edition grade that, as the name suggests, comes with black accents. Black is found on its 20-inch wheels, grille, headlight surrounds, door handles, window trim, and fog light surrounds. The grade also includes some extras in the cabin such as cooled front seats, heated rear seats, and a leather-lined steering wheel, as well as red contrast stitching.

2024 Honda Passport TrailSport 2024 Honda Passport TrailSport 2024 Honda Passport TrailSport

No change has been made in the powertrain deparment. As a result, all 2024 Passports continue with a 280-hp 3.5-liter V-6 and 9-speed automatic transmission. Depending on the grade, front-wheel drive is standard and all-wheel drive is available. The Passport's maximum tow rating is 5,000 pounds for all grades.

The 2024 Passport reaches dealerships this fall. Pricing hasn't been announced but as a guide, the 2023 model starts at just over $41,000.

Production of the Passport is handled at Honda's plant in Lincoln, Alabama.