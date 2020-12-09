Jeep in November unveiled an updated Compass at the annual Auto Ghuangzhou 2020 show in China, and now a prototype for the version destined for sale in North America has been spotted.

The current generation of the popular compact crossover SUV was introduced for the 2017 model year as a replacement for the previous Compass, as well as the Patriot. The updated version is due on sale in 2021 as a 2022 model.

The updated Compass will wear revised fascias at both ends plus slimmer headlights. The bigger news is what's happening on the inside. The entire dash will be replaced by a new design sporting a 10.1-inch touchscreen display for the infotainment and a 10.25-inch display for the instrument cluster. It isn't clear whether the latter will be a standard feature or available. The steering wheel and center console will also be changed to more modern designs.

Here in the United States, the Compass is powered exclusively by a 180-horsepower 2.4-liter inline-4 that can be had with a manual or automatic transmission. The automatic is a 6-speed in front-wheel-drive, lower-grade models, and a 9-speed in the all-wheel-drive Limited and Trailhawk grades.

In other markets, Jeep offers a plug-in hybrid powertrain. Dubbed 4xe, the powertrain relies on a 1.3-liter inline-4 up front and an electric motor at the rear. Output ranges from 190 to 240 hp, and an 11.4-kilowatt-hour battery provides a short range of pure electric driving. The same powertrain is offered in the Renegade overseas, but Jeep is yet to confirm whether we'll see it in the U.S. Jeep has started selling a Wrangler plug-in hybrid here, though the powertrain in this vehicle is different to the one in the Compass and Renegade.

Jeep has a busy year ahead. In addition to this updated Compass, we'll also see a redesigned Grand Cherokee which will have a three-row option for the first time. There will also be the Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer full-size duo arriving in the new year.