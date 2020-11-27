We spent some time with the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette convertible; slid behind the wheel of the 2021 Mazda 3 2.5 Turbo; and the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E received EPA range ratings. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

After spending a week with the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette convertible, I admitted that I was wrong about the Corvette going mid-engine. With the ability to actually put the power down, sharp turn-in response, and an exotic design, the mid-engine Corvette convertible is a true bargain. It's a Ferrari for everyone else.

The 2023 BMW X5 was spied testing on public roads. Set to receive a mild refresh, the 2023 X5 will feature updated lighting and fascias, and the interior is likely to receive an updated infotainment system. Expect the refreshed X5 to arrive in 2022.

We slid behind the wheel of the 2021 Mazda 2.5 Turbo and found it moves with maturity. Despite the turbocharger, this is no Mazdaspeed 3; rather, it's a powerful, mature, compact car that is well-mannered and moves in an orderly fashion. It's just a pleasant car that can play with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class and CLA-Class.

Jay Leno discussed the Porsche Carrera GT. The celebrity has had some issues with the V-10-powered supercar, but he still loves it. Leno has even spun a Carrera GT at 191 mph, though fortunately he was at a closed track and managed to save himself and the car without incident.

The 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E received EPA range ratings of up to 300 miles per charge ahead of December deliveries. Base models will have an EPA-rated 230 miles of range while all-wheel drive will drop that range to 211 miles. Ford said the Mustang Mach-E can add up to 47 miles of range in 10 minutes with fast charging on a 150-kilowatt charger.