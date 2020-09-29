Genesis on Tuesday released the first photos of a new crossover SUV to be called the GV70.

It's expected to hit the market in 2021, likely as a 2022 model, and is the second of three SUVs the Korean luxury brand has announced. It's a small offering that will challenge the Audi Q5 and BMW X3.

Genesis' first SUV was the mid-size GV80 which will now reach showrooms later this fall after coronavirus delays quashed the originally planned summer release. The third SUV is expected to be a compact offering.

Prototypes for the GV70 have been spotted for over a year. They hint at yet another handsome design from Genesis, albeit one that's more dynamic than the big and burly GV80. This is emphasized by the more dramatic slope of the roof toward the rear, compared to the flatter roof of the GV80.

2022 Genesis GV70 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Otherwise, all the styling cues that have come to represent the Genesis brand are there, like the large crest-shaped grille and quad-light arrangement front and rear.

It isn't clear what platform underpins the GV70 but a good bet is a shared architecture with the redesigned 2022 Hyundai Tucson. Powertrains should include 4-cylinder options and possibly a plug-in hybrid.

The GV70 isn't the only new Genesis coming up shortly. The G70 sedan has just been updated and is set to spawn a wagon body style for European markets. There's also a dedicated EV in the works, as well as a battery-electric version of the G80 sedan.

Unfortunately, plans for a large coupe inspired by 2018's Essentia concept appear to be off the radar as Genesis focuses on higher volume models first.