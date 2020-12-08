Genesis has revealed the second of three SUVs that will fill its showrooms shortly. It's called the GV70, and it's a BMW X3 rival based on the rear-wheel-drive platform of Genesis' G70 sedan.

Ford has a new F-150 for 2021, and the full-size pickup's Tremor variant has just been revealed. It comes with the hardware and software to keep you and your truck safe when off-roading, and there's also a few visual tweaks to help it stand out.

Nissan has given its aging Armada a youthful look and some much-needed tech updates. Unfortunately there's still no new options in the powertrain department so buyers will need to settle for the familiar 5.6-liter V-8.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2022 Genesis GV70 revealed as handsome BMW X3 rival

2021 Ford F-150 gets off-road ready with Tremor package

2021 Nissan Armada arrives with a fresh face, modern interior

2021 Kia Stinger review

One of these 5 cars will be Motor Authority's Best Car To Buy 2021

Aptera solar car claimed to need no charging starts at $25,900, arrives in 2021

Class of 2021: Hagerty's top 10 classic cars to buy this year

Hyundai and Kia recall 423,000 cars for increased engine fire risk

Aurora acquires Uber's self-driving division

Toyota confirms battery electric SUV for Europe, EV for US in "short term"