The Dodge Challenger has been with us since 2008, but like a fine wine it just gets better with age.

For 2021, the main change sees the Challenger's sexy wide-body option expanded to more grades. The latest to receive the full-fat look is the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker and Challenger T/A 392. Previously, it was limited to the Challenger R/T Scat Pack and Challenger SRT Hellcat (and Redeye).

The wide-body option isn't just for looks. The pumped fenders add a substantial 3.5 inches to the width of the standard Challenger, enabling the fitment of massive 20x11-inch wheels. Those wheels come wrapped in 305/35-size Pirelli tires as standard.

2021 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody

Together with some other mods to the chassis, including adaptive dampers, owners can expect faster quarter-mile and lap times compared to the standard-width cars. For instance, the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody will run the quarter-mile in 12.1 seconds, compared to 12.3 seconds for the standard version.

The Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker Widebody, as the name suggests, is a Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody with a shaker hood, where the hood scoop shakes together with the rumbling engine below it. The hood scoop is fully functional here, and feeds its air to a cold-air intake.

The Challenger T/A 392 Widebody is more of an appearance package. It includes some black satin exterior touches and exclusive decals, as well as a NACA hood. For those wondering, the T/A name dates back to 1970 when Dodge created a Challenger designed to compete in the SCCA's Trans Am racing series.

2021 Dodge Challenger T/A 392 Widebody

Both cars are powered by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' 6.4-liter V-8 rated at 485 horsepower and 475 pound-feet of torque. A 6-speed manual is standard and a paddle-shifted, 8-speed automatic is available. Drive is the rear wheels only.

Elsewhere in the 2021 lineup, the V-6-powered GT and SXT receive 20-inch wheels as standard when all-wheel drive is added. And at the other end of the spectrum, the SRT Hellcat and SRT Hellcat Redeye feature a new instrument panel badge. There's also new black chrome accents for the grille, spoiler and fender badges on the Redeye and the SRT Super Stock. The Super Stock was added for the 2020 model year, and shares many of its features with the limited-edition SRT Demon from 2018. Peak power is 807 hp, or 10 more than the Redeye and 90 more than the Hellcat.

The final update for 2021 worth mentioning is a memory feature for the driver seat, steering column, side mirrors and radio presets that is now available on all grades.

2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock

Deliveries of the 2021 Dodge Challenger start in early 2021. As for the future of the Challenger, we'll have to keep waiting for a redesign. FCA made it known in October that more derivatives of the Challenger, as well as the related Charger and Chrysler 300, are comingin the years ahead.

The full 2021 lineup is listed below:

2021 Dodge Challenger SXT

2021 Dodge Challenger SXT AWD

2021 Dodge Challenger GT

2021 Dodge Challenger GT AWD

2021 Dodge Challenger R/T

2021 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack (available with Widebody)

2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat (available with Widebody)

2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye (available with Widebody)

2021 Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock (Widebody only)

