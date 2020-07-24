Rivian is pushing ahead with its plans put the electric R1T pickup truck and R1S SUV into production despite the coronavirus.

In April, the startup automaker announced the R1T and R1S would be delayed into 2021 from their original late 2020 plans. On Friday, Rivian locked down a timeline and said R1T deliveries will begin in June 2021 with R1S deliveries to follow in August. Both will be built at Rivian's plant in Normal, Illinois, which used to build Mitsubishis.

Rivian's already begun to produce hand-built prototypes and has been punishing them in extreme situations to ensure they are as capable as advertised.

Despite being shown in near production form at the 2018 Los Angeles auto show, there's still a lot we don't know about the production R1T and R1S. Rivian has trickled out information regarding tricks the models will feature, including a slide-out kitchen behind the cab of the truck. Other tricks include the ability to charge other Rivians and utilize auxiliary battery packs.

The R1T and R1S are the near future for Rivian, but the automaker said it has six models planned by 2025.

Rivian hasn't announced how it will sell or service its vehicles yet. But CEO RJ Scaringe told Motor Authority at the 2018 LA auto show that despite the startup's direct sales model it sees an opportunity to leverage dealerships in the future for service.

The R1S SUV and R1T pickup truck share a common skateboard platform. Buyers will choose from three different battery pack sizes, the largest of which will be 180 kwh with a stated range of more than 400 miles. The three-row SUV will offer seating for up to seven, while the pickup will seat up to five passengers. Both will be capable of towing more than 7,000 pounds, feature up to four motors, and be able to tackle off-road adventures.