The folks at Specialty Vehicle Engineering are back with another tuned truck. Their latest creation is a modern GMC Syclone that is powered by a V-8. The output? A crazy 750 horsepower.

A British firm famous for bag-less vacuum cleaners planned to enter the EV segment but then pulled the plug at the last minute. The company's first EV was to feature a solid-state battery claimed to deliver a range 50% higher than the highest on offer today.

There's a new Batman movie coming, and it's set to star Robert Pattinson of “Twilight” fame. We got our first look at his new Batmobile which features an old-school muscle car look rather than the tank-like design used in other recent Batman films.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2021 GMC Syclone with 750 hp from SVE coming to rock you like a hurricane

Dyson reveals canceled EV promising 600-mile range, 536 horsepower

"The Batman" Batmobile revealed as mid-engine muscle car

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe crossover SUV revealed: 5-seater faces up against competitors

2021 Toyota Hilux: Global workhorse receives powertrain, tech updates

World's largest commercial electric airplane flown for 30 minutes, can go 100 miles

Aston Martin to cut 500 jobs

Review update: The 2020 Toyota Tundra 1794 Edition asks what you need in a truck

2022 Audi E-Tron GT spy shots

Hey Tesla, China's Nio has completed 500,000 battery swaps