Last year, Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) unveiled a modern interpretation of the GMC Syclone, adding a supercharger to the GMC Canyon mid-size truck. That initial version had 455 horsepower, but now the New Jersey company is back with a 750-hp Syclone, according to a Tuesday report from Muscle Cars & Trucks.

SVE's 750-hp Syclone will be sold as a 2021 model, and will have a V-8 engine and four-wheel drive, but that's all the company is willing to reveal for now. The original 1991 GMC Syclone used a turbocharged 4.3-liter V-6, and SVE slapped a supercharger on the factory-installed 3.6-liter V-6 for the modern 455-hp version.

SVE did not say which V-8 the 2021 Syclone will have under its hood, but a modern General Motors 6.2-liter small block would make sense. The company previously extracted 1,000 hp from the LT1 V-8 for its Yenko Camaro.

2019 GMC Syclone by Specialty Vehicle Engineering

The original 1991 Syclone didn't need a V-8 to put supercars on notice. When it launched, the modified GMC Sonoma pickup was the quickest-accelerating vehicle from 0-60 mph, at just under 4.5 seconds. Just 2,955 were built in 1991, plus three more in 1992.

GMC later used the same formula to create the Typhoon SUV, but soon gave up on muscle trucks. Today, the factory is focused on off-road performance. A Canyon AT4 variant was launched for the 2021 model year, and a more hardcore Canyon ZRX model is rumored to be in the works.

SVE did not discuss launch timing or production numbers, but the company's previous Syclone was limited to 100 units.