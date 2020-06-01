Porsche practically wrote the playbook on how to win a Beverly Hills driveway throwdown.

The 2021 Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design is just the latest chapter. For $181,950, including destination, the new 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design is the first of four special editions coming from the German automaker, and is limited to a run of 992 examples. (The limited run figure is borrowed from the internal model series designation for the current-generation 911.)

Meant to celebrate the late 1950s and early 1960s 356s—not any specific model, exactly—the first heritage 911 Targas is painted in Cherry Metallic, Guards Red, black, or silver. Gold badges adorn each car's exterior, including a serialized badge inside, and a special-edition badge on the hood will be an expensive, but necessary, flex that recalls a similar badge given to 356 owners with 100,000 km on the clock. (Hat tip to the folks that pick out the front's throwback Porsche crest from the 1960s.)

The livery can be any number buyers want, or deleted if they're not into fun things.

Inside, the Targa gets sumptuous two-tone leather on corduroy, which is the first and probably last time we'll ever write that sentence. In one configuration, Bordeaux Red leather wraps the dash and steering wheel, while Atacama Beige leather on corduroy bands the seats in the best way. Buyers can also opt for two-tone black and beige leather, and you can guess what our preference is. The instruments and Sport Chrono clock get green ticks, the color of the whole neighborhood's envy coincidentally.

The rest of the special edition 911 Targa 4S is familiar, even for a car that made its debut just last month. The 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design is powered by a twin-turbo, 443-horsepower flat-6 that drives all four wheels via an 8-speed dual-clutch automatic or a 7-speed manual transmission. Sport Chrono is standard equipment, and it unlocks a 3.4-second 0-60 mph sprint and a 188-mph top speed.

More hardware: The 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design rides on staggered width, 20- and 21-inch classic Carrera wheels that sit in front of black calipers. (The Targa 4S uses six-piston calipers on 13.8-inch rotors on the front, and four-piston calipers on 13.8-inch rotors at the rear.)

Other options include rear-wheel steering, Porsche's front-axle lift system, design packages, etc. It's unlikely that any of the heritage models will leave the factory without something added. Porsche Design will also offer a special-edition watch, complete with subtle nods to the car including the wheels and instruments. It will be available to car buyers for $14,000.

Interested buyers can order their cars today and the heritage models will arrive at the end of 2020.

Compared to the standard 911 Targa 4S, the heritage version commands a $45,400 premium. But can you put a price on showing up the neighbors in Beverly Hills?