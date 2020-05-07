Deliveries of the Bugatti Divo have just commenced and Bugatti has given a look at how some owners are customizing their cars. Considering this is a $5.8 million, coach-built hypercar we're talking about, naturally there are a lot of possibilities when it comes to customization.

Australian motorsport legend and nascent supercar manufacturer Brabham has just completed work on its plant. It means production of the first customer examples of the BT62 supercar can soon get underway.

We've just spent some time with the 2020 Genesis G70. The handsome sedan lacks the space of rivals but makes up for it with sportiness.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

