The rumor mill has been going into overdrive with news that a Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS is coming. Giving some credence to the rumors is a prototype spied this week of a Cayman even more hardcore than the GT4.

2021 BMW M5 CS spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another prototype we spied was what appeared to be a new performance flagship for the M5 range. Word on the street is that the car, which will likely be dubbed an M5 CS, is powered by a newly developed V-8.

Brabham BT62 at Brabham plant in Adelaide, Australia

Australian motorsport legend and nascent supercar manufacturer Brabham completed work on its plant this week. It means production of the first customer examples of the BT62 supercar can soon get underway.

Bugatti Divo customer car

Bugatti showed some of the first customer examples of the Divo. Considering this is a $5.8 million, coach-built hypercar we're talking about, naturally there are a lot of possibilities when it comes to customization.

2020 Genesis G70

We spent some time this week with the 2020 Genesis G70. The handsome sedan lacks the space of rivals but makes up for it with sportiness.

2020 BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe

Another car we tested this week was the 2020 BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe. The sexy sedan is the brand's style and performance leader, and it's definitely worth a look if you have the funds, especially the M8 variant which comes with over 600 horsepower.

Lamborghini Huracan Evo Rear-Wheel Drive Spyder

Lamborghini unveiled the rear-wheel-drive version of its Huracan Evo Spyder. It's due for delivery in the summer and priced to start at $229,428, before destination charges, or roughly $21,000 more than the coupe.

Dodge Magnum Charger conversion - Photo credit: Jaye Fab

And lastly, Las Vegas-based tuning firm Jaye Fab announced plans for a conversion package for the Dodge Magnum that will make the wagon resemble the modern Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody. It even plans to drop an actual Hellcat 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 under the hood to make the conversion legit.