Love the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT Trackhawk but wished it had a third row? Your prayers will soon be answered in the form of the Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat which is being launched for 2021. Expect 707 horsepower, an 8-speed automatic, and drive sent to all four wheels.

Rumors have swirled for years that Hyundai may build a pickup, and now it's finally happening. Our latest spy shots show a prototype for a mid-size pickup from Hyundai based on a unibody structure and destined for production at a plant in Alabama.

Canada's Felino has returned with a new sports car called the CB7R. It's a more refined version of the company's CB7, and there's up to 700 horsepower available.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

