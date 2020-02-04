For many, namely those who grew up playing “Gran Turismo” after school, the R34 is the king of GT-Rs. Unfortunately, we're still years away from the R34 being eligible for import into the United States.

The first Skyline models of the R34 generation appeared in 1998, which will make them eligible for import in 2023. The GT-R model however only came in 1999. It means eager fans will need to wait until 2024 to bring over this generation of Godzilla.

That doesn't mean you can't drive one today if you're in the U.S. The folks at Grassroots Motorsports have discovered a startup company by the name of Rent JDM that is based in Las Vegas and making available for rent a 1999 R34 GT-R finished in white. Rent JDM will be in operation in April and the GT-R will be one of its first vehicles available for rent. Pricing is yet to be announced.

Nissan Skyline GT-Rs at Rent JDM

The car is actually one of the 15 examples imported and fully federalized by MotoRex, back before the now-disgraced California importer was shut down for failing to fully comply with federal regulations. The first of those 15 cars incidentally was the one featured in 2003's “2 Fast 2 Furious.”

The company has plenty of additional JDM specials. Others include R32 and R33 GT-Rs, a Mazda RX-7, a Toyota Supra, and a multiple Mitsubishi Lancer Evolutions.

For anyone considering biting the bullet and importing a car from Japan, Rent JDM provides an excellent opportunity to try before you buy. Of course, there's always the saying, "you should never drive your heroes."