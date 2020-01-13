Ford has the first video out for its reborn Bronco which debuts this spring and should be at dealers before the year is out. The video shows some of the development work for the tough, body-on-frame SUV, with off-road racer Brad Lovell doing the driving.

The winners for the 2020 North American Car, Utility and Truck of the Year Awards have been revealed. There was strong competition this year but from early on in the voting there were some clear leaders in the pack.

Russia's Aurus is working on a luxury SUV to take on the Land Rover Range Rover and Bentley Bentayga. It's a close relative to Aurus' Senat sedan, aka Putin's limo, and a prototype has been spotted for the first time. A reveal should happen late this year or early next.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

