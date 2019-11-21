The most detailed piece of embroidery ever created by Rolls-Royce designers adorns the headliner of a bespoke Wraith, the company announced Wednesday.

The intricate work became a fixation for Rolls-Royce's specialists, who went to great lengths to create a photo-realistic rendition of a Peregrine Falcon for the interior of one of its recently commissioned grand tourers. It took one month to develop and 250,000 stitches to create a crisp, accurate depiction of the raptor in an "alert" and "predatory" stance above the front seats of this Wraith.

Rolls-Royce Bespoke Wraith Falcon Embroidery

"The Falcon embroidery became a labor of love. Technically, it is exceptionally difficult to embroider this density of stitches onto leather. Embroidery puts stress and tension on leather causing a physical wave in the material, which naturally, is unacceptable in a Rolls-Royce," said Josh Liles, Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Bespoke Embroidery Specialist. The falcon is stitched into the car's Charles Blue leather headliner.

“The design required hours of observation of a Peregrine Falcon—we needed to understand the musculature, the movement, the shading of the feathers," Liles said, noting that the company created several iterations of the design.

Rolls-Royce Bespoke Wraith Falcon Embroidery

The avian theme is found on the Wraith's Bala Blue and Andalusian White exterior, too, where a wing interrupts the pinstriping on each rear quarter panel. The pinstripes are hand-painted using a squirrel hair brush. Wings are also found on the seat-back upholstery to complete the cabin motif. The interior also features a bespoke Rolls-Royce clock in Baby Blue.

Rolls-Royce has been touting the success of its bespoke program for years, announcing in October that commissions of one-off personalizations have reached record levels. To celebrate, Rolls-Royce showed off several of its recent creations—all Phantoms.