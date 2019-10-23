While the auto industry as a whole may be slowing and consolidating, the high-end luxury market remains as strong as ever, as evidenced by Rolls-Royce's Tuesday announcement that its bespoke creations are moving in record numbers.

"Our Bespoke designers masterfully translate global taste patterns into works of art, moving beyond automotive conventions to redefine the possibilities of luxury craft," said Rolls-Royce CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös.

Bespoke customers can ask for just about anything to be incorporated into their one-of-a-kind builds, from gold plating to diamond-studded starscapes. All that is needed is a yearning to surround oneself "in perfectly appointed, personally curated statements of true luxury," per Rolls-Royce.

The British luxury juggernaut has been promoting its bespoke service at both low-key motoring gatherings and high-profile auto shows in recent years. In 2018, for example, it brought three bespoke Phantoms and a unique Dawn Aero Cowling model to the Geneva International Motor Show to highlight this high-profile, top-dollar take on luxury automobiles.

Rolls-Royce is likewise marking this growth in demand for its Bespoke services with three special Phantoms, each representing a unique approach to personalization available through the personalization program.

Like the diamond-studded model mentioned above, the Arabian Gulf Phantom is a nod to the popularity of Rolls-Royce's Bespoke program in the Middle East. The Turchese exterior and white highlights are meant to be evocative of pearl diving, and the mother-of-pearl trim on the clock and rear folding trays brings this theme home.

The Digital Soul Phantom is supposed to blend high-tech with high luxury. This example employs the largest piece of 3D-printed stainless steel ever included in a vehicle interior, and that stainless steel is plated in 24-karat gold.

And for those who are fans of intricate machines, Rolls-Royce included the Horology Phantom, which boasts several artistic elements meant to resemble the inner workings of high-end timepieces.