Infiniti late on Tuesday took the covers off the QX55, a coupe-like crossover SUV due in showrooms next spring as a 2022 model.

The QX55 is a close cousin to the QX50 and targets vehicles like the Audi Q5 Sportback and BMW X4. And only one powertrain is on offer, a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 good for 268 horsepower and 280 pound-feet of torque. It's mated to a continuously variable transmission and all-wheel-drive system as standard.

2022 Infiniti QX55

The engine features Nissan's variable-compression technology designed to save fuel. It does so by altering the compression ratio between 8:1 (typical for high performance engines) and 14:1 (used by many manufacturers for high efficiency), depending on the driving style.

The QX55's styling up front is an almost exact match to the QX50, though things have been made bolder with a full-chrome grille and more aggressive designs for the side intakes. The real styling action is at the rear where a sloping roof leads down into a wide rump flanked by wraparound taillights. The taillights sport Infiniti's new “piano key” graphic formed by 45 individual LEDs in each light cluster. The design was first shown on September's QX60 Monograph concept.

2022 Infiniti QX55

The interior design is also a match to the QX50, though naturally the QX55 has less storage due to its sloped roof. With the rear seats folded, you're looking at 54.1 cubic feet versus 60 in the QX50.

Buyers will be able to choose from Luxe, Essential and Sensory grades, with even the base Luxe grade coming with plenty of standard equipment. The list includes 20-inch wheels, aluminum dash accents, active noise cancellation, twin touchscreen displays, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, and multiple electronic driver-assist features. Just some of these assist features include blind spot warning and forward collision warning with pedestrian detection and automatic emergency braking. Nissan's ProPilot system that can control a vehicle in a single lane is an available feature.

2022 Infiniti QX55

Pricing information for the QX55 will be announced closer to the market launch.

Infiniti was a pioneer of the coupe-like crossover when it launched the original FX back in 2003, but surprisingly the automaker never expanded the concept to other segments. The key question is whether a new coupe-like crossover will propel Infiniti out of its recent slump and generate some hype. Infiniti's lineup is now down to just six models, and the automaker's future looks to be hinged on a range of models based on Nissan platforms. Time will tell if it's a winning strategy.