The fastest Mini ever made will max out at more than $45,000. The limited-run, high-performance 2021 Mini John Cooper Works GP will cost at least $45,750 when it arrives here next year, the automaker announced Sunday.

"GP" badges adorn halo models of Mini's JCW line, which so far have only been used to send off each consecutive generation of the revived British nameplate. The last time we saw a JCW GP model was the 2013 model year, but that (along with Mini's own teaser from the 2017 Frankfurt show) should give us a decent idea of what to expect from the latest iteration of Mini's range-topper.

While most of the wild accents on concept cars rarely see it to production, we've gotten a few looks at the new GP prototype being tested at the Nürburgring, and from what we can tell, the production car is going to be just as outlandish, from the exaggerated fender treatment to the hatch-top wing that would look right at home on some of SEMA's most out-there builds.

We already know the Mini Cooper JCW GP will be the most powerful variant of the car built to date with 301 horsepower on tap. Mini has also confirmed that the new GP has managed a sub-8-minute lap time around the Nordschleife, which means it's a good bit faster than the previous-generation GP, which did it in 8:23. Clearly, all of that development time is working.

Fortunately, we won't have to wait much longer to see the final specs on Mini's pocket rocket; Mini announced Sunday that we'll get the full scoop on the new 2021 JCW GP at the Los Angeles Auto Show later in November. Mini says the GP will go on sale in mid-2020, and only 3,000 will be produced.