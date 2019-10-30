We bet you're all heard about van life, but for the the truly hardcore there's off-the-grid living. Normally this involves building a shack out in the woods, but Mopar is out to show that off-the-grid living is also possible with a pickup truck. Enter the Ram 1500 Rebel OTG concept.

Set to debut at next week's SEMA show, the 1500 Rebel OTG is more of an overlander than a true off-the-grid living option. It was developed with a number of leading outdoor equipment suppliers and could conceivably be built by any dedicated fan.

Ram 1500 Rebel OTG concept

The team started by choosing the 1500 Rebel's available 3.0-liter V-6 diesel, picked because of its low-end torque and extended driving range. They then added a 2.0-inch lift kit, beadlock wheels, 35-inch tires, underbody protection, and a snorkel to make it ready for off-road trails.

At the rear, Ram’s split tailgate has been added. A bed rack system fits atop the bed, carrying a collapsible rooftop tent, which can be accessed via a stowable ladder. Enhancing the overlanding experience, a retractable battery-powered cooler and kitchen unit with a gas stove and a sink with an on-board water system have been installed. A solar panel set, auxiliary power supply, and an air compressor are also included on top.

Ram 1500 Rebel OTG concept

Finally, there's no missing the front winch. It's joined by traction mats, a high-lift jack, and off-road driving lamps to help with any vehicle recovery and extraction needs that may arise out in the wild.

Joining the 1500 Rebel OTG concept on Mopar's SEMA stand will be the Lowliner concept, based on a 1968 Dodge D200. Finished in a red called Candied Delmonico and accented with cream highlights, the concept is a low-rider that's sure to turn heads. The wheels on the truck measure 22 inches across and under the hood sits a 5.9-liter Cummins diesel. A custom, power-tilt front end was installed to make it easy to show off that sweet engine.

Dodge D200 Lowliner concept

Mopar will have more than a dozen vehicles on display at SEMA. One final design worth mentioning is a Jeep Wrangler Rubicon accessorized with concept tube door mirrors and door skins. The vehicle also features a 2.0-inch lift kit, a cold-air intake, a winch, and a 1-piece stamped steel front fascia with integrated fog lamps and towing accessories.

The SEMA show gets underway in Las Vegas on November 5. To learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear, head to our dedicated hub.