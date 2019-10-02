There's an electric Volvo XC40 coming, and it won't only be the powertrain that's unique to the vehicle.

Volvo on Wednesday released a handful of teaser sketches that show some of the unique design elements that will feature on the electric XC40, the most prominent being the sealed-off grille which should aid the vehicle's aerodynamics. Also located here are sensors for the new electronic driver assist features that debut on the vehicle.

Teaser for electric Volvo XC40 debuting on October 16, 2019

The teasers also reveal that the there will be a front trunk, or frunk, in the area where the XC40's internal-combustion engine normally sits, and at the rear there is a noticeable lack of tailpipes. The frunk will offer a little more than a cubic foot of storage.

“(The XC40's) bold, instantly recognisable design is now even sleeker and more modern in the all-electric version,” said Robin Page, head of design at Volvo. “Without the need for a grille we have created an even cleaner and more modern face, while the lack of tailpipes does the same at the rear.”

Teaser for electric Volvo XC40 debuting on October 16, 2019

The electric XC40 will be offered with the choice of 19- and 20-inch wheels, and buyers will also be able to choose from eight exterior colors including a new Sage Green metallic hue. A contrasting black roof will be standard. The interior won't change much but Volvo said there will be displays specific to the electric XC40, such as battery range.

Volvo showed the powertrain of the electric XC40 last week, which consists of an electric motor at each axle and a battery in the floor. The charging port is located on a rear fender.

Electric Volvo XC40's powertrain

Volvo didn't provide any specs but the electric XC40 is expected to offer around 250 miles of range, likely measured using more lenient standards than the EPA. It's possible Volvo will offer more than one battery option, a strategy made popular by Tesla. We know the CMA platform underpinning the XC40 can fit a 78-kilowatt-hour battery, as such a battery features in the related Polestar 2.

The electric XC40 will be unveiled on October 16 and Volvo plans to drop a few more details in the lead up to the reveal.