There isn't much in the way of excitement over at Mitsubishi these days but perhaps the automaker thinks a series of electrified SUV concepts will help turn things around.

The most recent was the large Engelberg Tourer plug-in hybrid SUV unveiled in March at the Geneva International Motor Show, and in just over a month's time we'll see the covers come off a small plug-in hybrid SUV at the Tokyo Motor Show.

Mitsubishi on Thursday released a teaser photo for its Tokyo concept and all we can make out are some strong lines and four strange vent-like elements.

Mitsubishi said the concept will combine electrification with the brand's penchant for all-wheel-drive control systems. The concept is also said to feature a smaller, lighter plug-in hybrid powertain than Mitsubishi's current setup.

That's all we know right now but perhaps Mitsubishi will drop a few more details in the lead up to the Tokyo show's October 23 opening day. To learn about some of the other vehicles set for the show, check out our dedicated hub.