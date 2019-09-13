Jaguar's F-Pace is one of the more attractive, more dynamic offerings in its class, and the automaker is set to make things more enticing with a mid-cycle update expected on sale for the 2021 model year.

Our latest spy shots show a prototype for the updated F-Pace which looks to feature new fascias front and rear plus slimmer headlights and a new graphic in the taillights. For the taillights, look for the graphic to take on a more angular design similar to what we saw on the updated 2020 XE.

Expect the interior to be tweaked for a more upmarket feel via the addition of extra soft-touch surfaces and more hand-stitched leather. We should also see a new infotainment system with a 10.2-inch touchscreen display in the center stack. The system should be faster and more intuitive to use than the current laggy version.

Jaguar cut back on powertrain options for the F-Pace for 2020, with only a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 and 5.0-liter supercharged V-8 on offer. Though it's yet to be confirmed, we could see a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-6 made available with this update. The engine is mated with a mild-hybrid setup in other models from Jaguar Land Rover and delivers up to 395 horsepower.

Look for the updated F-Pace to debut by mid-2020. Other key launches at Jaguar next year will be an updated F-Type and redesigned XJ. The latter will arrive as a battery-electric model.