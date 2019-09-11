Jaguar Land Rover's big news for this week's Frankfurt International Motor Show was the redesigned 2020 Land Rover Defender, but the British automaker also snuck in a teaser shot of its electric Jaguar XJ due next year.

The teaser appeared briefly during a speech made by Jaguar Land Rover CEO Ralph Speth, where he said the electric XJ will benefit from all of the lessons learned from Jaguar's I-Pace and Formula E programs.

The teaser doesn't reveal much although we do get a look at the new XJ's taillight graphic which appears similar to the design used on the updated 2020 Jaguar XE. It also appears that the graphic will continue across the full width of the rear.

What we know is that new XJ will be built at the same Castle Bromwich plant in the United Kingdom where the current XJ ceased production back in July. The plant is being transformed into an EV hub for Jaguar Land Rover; it will also be the automaker's main source for batteries and electric motors.

The new XJ will be the first model to ride on Jaguar Land Rover's new Modular Longitudinal Architecture (MLA) platform which will support mild-hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery-electric powertrains. The platform will eventually underpin most models from the Jaguar and Land Rover brands.

Jaguar Land Rover hasn't said whether there will be versions of the new XJ with internal-combustion power, though according to a report from June we'll see gasoline engines in the new XJ but perhaps not at launch.

For more from the Frankfurt auto show, head to our dedicated hub.