As was widely expected, the specially prepared Bugatti Chiron that was driven to a top speed of over 300 mph last week is headed to production. Just 30 examples of the car, known as the Chiron Super Sport 300+, will be built, each priced from just below $4 million.

Ferrari's 812 Superfast has spawned a convertible body style the Italian firm is calling the 812 GTS. It's hard to imagine but the car is the first series production Ferrari convertible with a front-mounted V-12 since the Daytona Spider of the early 1970s.

Mercedes-Benz has finally announced a plug-in hybrid option for its popular GLC SUV. The vehicle is badged a GLC350e and packs a 13.5-kilowatt-hour battery. It lands in showrooms in the first half of 2020.

