Land Rover's redesigned Defender is finally here, and we're glad to say the wait has been worth it. The design looks right and the vehicle has all the right specs, and best of all it won't cost you a fortune to own one. Pricing starts at just over 50 grand.

Another highly anticipated vehicle that's just been revealed is the Volkswagen ID 3 electric hatch. While we won't see it in the United States, its design and technology will feature in additional ID models to be sold here.

Mercedes-Benz has a new concept called the Vision EQS. It previews a sleek liftback sedan coming in 2020 to challenge high-end versions of the Tesla Model S.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Land Rover Defender preview: Redesigned icon revealed with ‭$50,925‬ sticker

Volkswagen ID 3 preview: This is VW's future

Mercedes-Benz Vision EQS previews flagship electric sedan

First drive review: 2020 Toyota Camry and Avalon TRD inject fun into the family sedan

BMW Concept 4 is an early look at the next 4-Series

Nissan electric crossover delayed to late 2021 but previewed to dealers

New Audi RS 7 Sportback debuts at Frankfurt auto show

Ram expands recall to 2M pickup trucks for power tailgate that can open while driving

Audi AI:Trail quattro concept revealed at Frankfurt auto show

VW ID 3 electric car bows at Frankfurt, heads for European deliveries next year