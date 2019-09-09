Mercedes-Benz on Sunday announced a new plug-in hybrid model in the GLC lineup.

Badged a GLC350e, the plug-in hybrid SUV makes its debut on Tuesday at the Frankfurt International Motor Show and should be at dealerships within the first half of 2020. Outside the United States, Mercedes will also add a plug-in hybrid version of the GLE with a diesel engine for an extra efficiency kick. We'll also receive a plug-in hybrid GLE, though with a gas engine.

The powertrain of the GLC350e is comprised of a 2.0-liter inline-4 and an electric motor-generator integrated with a 9-speed automatic transmission. System output is 315 horsepower and 516 pound-feet of torque, or enough for 0-60 mph acceleration in about 5.6 seconds. Drive is to all four wheels as standard.

The electric motor-generator, which also serves as the engine's starter, is able to recover energy under braking and store this in a 13.5-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery. Mercedes quotes a range of 30 miles on a full charge of the battery, though this is measured on the lenient NEDC cycle. An EPA-rated electric range will likely come in below 20 miles.

For buyers opting for the GLC's Multimedia Package, the GLC350e plug-in hybrid powertrain benefits from route-based operation, where factors such as navigation data and speed regulations are taken into account. Using this information, the system determines when is the best time to use electric mode for maximum efficiency.

The GLC was just updated for 2020, with the SUV receiving revised styling, a much-improved infotainment system, and the latest in electronic driver assist features. Now we can also add a plug-in hybrid option to the list.

Mercedes plans to have over 20 plug-in hybrids in its lineup by the end of 2020. Depending on the market, you can already get plug-in hybrid versions of the C-, E- and S-Class, and soon plug-in hybrid versions of the A- and B-Class compact cars and GLC and GLE SUVs will join them.

For more Frankfurt auto show news, head to our dedicated hub.