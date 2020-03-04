For those who think the Audi A7 isn't powerful enough, your time is coming.

The Audi S7 is on its way and it will be powered by a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 that cranks out 591 horsepower and 590 pound-feet of torque. The run from 0 to 60 mph takes just 3.5 seconds and the top speed comes in at an electronically limited 155 mph. The top speed can be lifted to 190 mph with the carbon-ceramic brake package.

The extra power will cost you. On Wednesday, Audi announced prices for the 2021 Audi RS 7 Sportback will start from $114,995 when it arrives in U.S. dealerships this fall.

New Audi RS 7 Sportback

The RS 7 Sportback is more than an all-out straight-line bruiser. It uses a 48-volt mild hybrid system with a belt-driven motor-generator that can recover energy and perform smooth stop/start restarts. The 4.0-liter V-8 is also capable of running on just four cylinders to conserve fuel during steady-state driving. An 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive also form part of the package.

The standard air suspension system has three modes, Auto, Comfort, and Efficiency. Opting for the available sport suspension with steel springs will swap in three-way adjustable dampers and Audi's Dynamic Ride Control system that can compensate for roll and pitch while cornering.

The RS 7 comes standard with 10-spoke, star-design 21-inch cast aluminum wheels that mount 275/35 tires. A five-link aluminum suspension is used front and rear. The standard brakes feature internally ventilated and perforated steel rotors measuring 16.5 inches in the front and 14.6 inches in the rear. Carbon-ceramic brakes with even larger 17.3-inch front and 14.6-inch rear rotors provide more robust stopping power and shed 75 pounds of unsprung weight.

New Audi RS 7 Sportback

Audi's Drive Select system, which controls the steering, throttle response, transmission, exhaust, and other calibrations, has six modes including RS-specific RS1 and RS2 modes. They are chosen from the RS Mode button on the steering wheel. All-wheel steering comes standard regardless of which suspension is chosen.

The RS 7 Sportback's styling closely mirrors the lesser A7 models, only with wider fenders, a 0.4-inch lower ride height, and sharper front and rear fascias. A subtle rear spoiler rises up at 75 mph as the air suspension lowers 0.4 inches. Audi Sport's signature pair of fat oval exhaust pipes finish the look.

New Audi RS 7 Sportback

The interior is dressed with body-hugging sport seats covered in Valcona leather, specific displays for the 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and 10.1-inch infotainment screen, a flat-bottomed steering wheel, and Nappa leather trim with embossed “RS” logos. More than 30 electronic driver assist features are also included, including adaptive cruise control, lane-change warnings, curb warnings, and a 360-degree camera system.