Ford may have revived the Shelby GT500 nameplate for the 2020 model year, but it isn't the only Mustang variant that will appeal to serious performance fans. Still in the lineup are the Shelby GT350 and GT350R, with the latter confirmed by Ford on Monday to have benefited from tweaks originally developed for the Shelby GT500.

Specifically, there's new front suspension geometry with a redesigned high-trail steering knuckle matching the setup in the Mustang flagship. It works together with a new steering rack and recalibrated electric power steering to enhance the handling and steering response of the Shelby GT350R, according to Ford.

“It’s always been our plan to take the latest innovations from the GT500 program and strategically apply them across the Mustang lineup,” said Ed Krenz, Ford Performance chief program engineer.

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500 in Grabber Lime

The 2020 Shelby GT350R also benefits from paint options, including heritage-inspired Grabber Lime and Twister Orange finishes, as well as the FordPass Connect vehicle monitoring app. The tweaks add to more substantial changes added to both the Shelby GT350 and GT350R for 2019. These included new tires, a new rear spoiler, and tuning of the suspension and brakes.

What doesn't change for 2020? The powertrain. It's still a naturally aspirated, flat-crank 5.2-liter V-8 that roars out 526 horsepower and 429 pound-feet of torque. All that grunt heads to the rear wheels through a 6-speed manual transmission.

There aren't many cars left with rear-wheel drive, a manual transmission and a naturally aspirated V-8, so why not bag a Shelby GT350 or GT350R while you still can. You won't regret it.