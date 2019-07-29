The Audi A1 Sportback subcompact hatch sold overseas is now available as a soft-roader. Just don't call it an Allroad.

The car that spawned the legendary Bugatti Atlantics, the magnesium-bodied Aerolithe, has been recreated. It was no easy task as the team behind the project had nothing to rely on other than some old photos.

The 1,750-horsepower Tuatara is now in production and the first example will be delivered in August. The delivery will take place at the The Quail, A Motorsports Gathering, one of the events of Monterey Car Week.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Audi A1 Citycarver: The new soft-roader for urbanites

1935 Bugatti Aerolithe replica is authentic right down to the magnesium body

First SSC Tuatara to be delivered during 2019 Monterey Car Week

First drive: 2020 Subaru Outback crosses over into the un-crossover

Pagani Huayra BC Roadster teased

"Big Daddy" drag racer Don Garlits sets electric dragster record

Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins dramatic 2019 Formula One German Grand Prix

Consumer groups call on feds to investigate Tesla's Autopilot

2020 Opel Insignia spy shots and video

Street charger tucks away for pedestrian access during the day