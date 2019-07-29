Pagani in 2016 introduced a more hardcore version of its Huayra supercar wearing the initials BC, picked in honor of Benny Caiola, Pagani's first customer and a close friend of Pagani founder and namesake Horatio Pagani.

Just 20 were built, each of them with the Huayra's coupe body style. Soon, though, Pagani will take the covers off the Huayra BC Roadster.

Teaser for Pagani Huayra BC Roadster

How do we know? Because Pagani on Friday posted a pair of teaser photos of a shrouded car on social media together with the hashtag “roadsterbc.” The car is expected to make its debut in mid-August during Monterey Car Week.

The BC coupe was powered by an enhanced version of the Huayra's 6.0-liter twin-turbocharged V-12 delivering 789 horsepower and 811 pound-feet of torque. The car also came powered by a 7-speed automated manual transmission from Xtrac said to shift gears twice as fast as the unit in the regular Huayra. We’re talking just 75 milliseconds here.

Pagani Huayra BC

Similar specs could feature in the BC Roadster, though it's possible Pagani could have upgraded the numbers to catch up with the performance offered by the latest supercar offerings. Recall, Aston Martin, Ferrari and McLaren have all announced models with outputs hovering around the 1,000-hp mark.

The BC coupe also featured a number of aerodynamic mods aimed at boosting downforce. It will be interesting to see how the mods are applied to the Huayra Roadster.

Pagani Huayra Roadster

Incidentally, Pagani engineers actually started with the BC as the base when developing the Huayra Roadster, with newer materials like Carbo-Titanium and Carbo-Triax HP52 helping to make the roadster lighter and stiffer than the coupe. So once again there's reason to believe that the BC Roadster will be a more extreme car than the BC coupe.

This year's Monterey Car Week runs the week starting August 11. It concludes on August 18 with the Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. For our complete coverage, head to our dedicated hub.